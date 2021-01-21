Soon, users will be able to view the Google calendar with offline viewing mode. The company is updating the Calendar on the web with basic offline viewing functionality. Users can access the calendar offline with new offline calendars mode which is especially useful when their internet connection is weak. It is important to note that this new feature is currently available only for Google Workspace accounts.

Google Calendar is Coming with Offline Viewing Mode

Once you enable the offline calendar mode then you will be able to see your calendar and events from four weeks prior or any time in the future by week, day, or month. This is mode will be definitely useful for you when you are offline or have no access to internet.

Users can access the “My calendars” in offline mode but reminders and tasks are excluded. They cannot create new events or edit existing ones. Google warns that this feature is “not recommended on public or shared computers.” Moreover, the admins can disable it for their domain.

Activate Calendar Offline on Desktop