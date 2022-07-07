Google is one of the most innovative companies that keep on bringing new ground-breaking ideas to give convenience and ease to the users. As far as reminders are concerned, Google has many apps to serve the purpose including Google Keep, Google Calendar, Tasks, Assistant Reminders, and many more. All serve the same purpose of recording and setting the reminders in their own unique way. Sometimes users get confused between them all. Google is now working on cleaning a few of the apps to keep them clean and less confusing. The company has replaced Assistant Reminders with Tasks in Google Calendar. It seems that Google Calendar is losing support for location-based reminders.

An APK teardown of a recent app update is now illuminating some more particulars about these upcoming transitions.

Google Calendar v2022.26.x has a few new text strings that appear to be in accordance with the transition of Reminders to Tasks. A migration card with the text “Soon your reminders will be upgraded to tasks” confirms the fact that this move is going to be compulsory and all must be shifting to this.

At the moment, Calendar is supporting Tasks, but once these changes that the company is working on go live, the top of due dates and notifications will all vanish. Reminders will go away and a new button will help the user into the transition. The button will help in turning the reminders into tasks immediately.

<string name=”reminders_migration_card_button”> Turn my reminders into tasks now </string>

Few things don’t shift to the Tasks like if a reminder has a location it will show up in the task’s description. The user will not receive any location-based notification which is a sad thing. Usually, event reminders are according to the locations which will all vanish with this transition.

Google Tasks presently does not support location-based reminders, so any locations that the user has attached will simply be turned into text descriptions that will be displayed under their corresponding tasks following migration. So it is not that bad. At least the user will get the location idea even if in description form.

Finally, Google Keep should be holding the reminders as they were before. New strings have given no hits about shifting Google Keep to Tasks. It is well known that the reminders on the Google Keep app are a little more sophisticated than what Tasks offer. Google Keep lacks just a few tasks which means that reminders will stay as an app lacking Google Calendar integration, so it will be interesting to see in the coming future how Google will integrate the its reminder apps.

