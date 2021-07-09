Google Calendar’s RSVP Options will let you choose how you want to attend a meeting

The pandemic has given us a new way of working and studying online. Other than this a large population has realized that they can be a part of any meeting’ even virtually instead of spending on tickets, they can attend meetings from the comfort of their homes. Keeping in view this growing trend, social media apps and portals are investing time in such features that facilitate virtual meetups. Google Calander has rolled out new RSVP options in the menu that will help users indicate whether they want a face-to-face or virtual meeting.

These options are rolled out as a part of Google Calender’s effort to make the hybrid workplace model more reliable and productive.

Google Calander Gets new RSVP Options

Regarding this new RSVP option, Google has revealed in a blog post that now Calander will have an RSVP option under the “Yes” option. Upon clicking it, users will come across a drop-down menu that will ask the user to select any one option, “Yes, in a meeting room”, and “Yes, joining virtually”.

It a minimal change but for the meeting organizers, it is a big one. This option will give them an idea regarding accommodating the attendees instead of individually asking them about it through an email.

Currently, these new RSVP options will be only available in Google Calander but their company is working hard to bring the same feature to calendar invitations in Gmail soon. This feature has started rolling out for Google workspace customers from yesterday and G Suite Basic and Business customers will start getting it in a day or two.

Google is contributing well, when it comes to online meetings like last week it improved the hand-raising feature in Google Meet, making the feature more viewable.

