Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with A 3D Google Doodle

Google is always at the top of the list who customizes doodles based on festivals and occasions to attract users. To engage users, the color scheme and props are kept lively and attractive that blend well with the festival. Since Google is one thing that we all visit on daily basis to make searches, the customized doodle catches our eyes and makes our day more colorful. Today, Valentine’s Day 2022 is also celebrated with full enthusiasm by Google. While Google keeps on introducing great Doodles, this time it has come up with an interactive interface for its users by bringing two cute loving hamsters in its 3D Google doodle.

This doodle has appeared in various parts of the world who celebrate this day with full zeal and zest to make their loved ones feel special.

3D Google Doodle Gives a New Outlook to Build Users’ Interest

When the Google home page is approached, the fresh Google Doodle has two small cute loving hamsters who are far apart and seems separated from each other. They are shown desperately to reunite on this Valentine’s Day. Google has kept this Squiggle as an interactive activity for the users to keep them busy on the page. Google gives its users the mission to move the maze in different ways so that the lonely hamsters could be united on this occasion. For this Google has designed various gears, mechanisms, and shifts that users can use to change the route and get the maze riddle sorted to achieve the mission.

The color scheme of this Google Doodle is kept lively with shades of blue and pink to show the presence of both the genders in the Doodle. Also, the hues are attractive and eye-catchy which touches the sentiments of the users.

The action begins with the user appearing on Google’s home page and clicking the Google Doodle. The user makes various efforts using different gears and switches provided by Google to solve the maze and hence bring the lonely far apart Hamsters together. Once the maze is done, the user then clicks the heart in the center to bring the Hamsters together. When the mission is accomplished, then Google celebrates its reunion with the words “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The whole concept of this Scribble is to spread the message all over the world, that how much are the distances and differences, love is such a strong emotion that has the power to reunite the loved ones. The hardworking team of professionals at Google have nailed it this time and the Doodle is loved and shared by many across the whole world.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with a 2020 clock waiting to strike midnight