Google Chat for Android and iOS is now receiving a dark theme. In 2017, when the app becomes functional, it featured a bright background with green accents. Now, it is offering “popular feature that’s frequently requested by users.” a dark theme.

With the dark theme, Google is giving you better viewing experience in low-light conditions. So users can get better night time usage. Like other G Suite applications, the app adopts the same shade of dark gray, though the bottom bar is slightly lighter.

Google Chat Adds Dark Theme

“We’re enhancing Google Chat on Android and iOS with dark theme support. Dark theme is a popular feature that’s frequently requested by users. It creates a better viewing experience in low-light conditions by reducing brightness,” the company says.

Turn dark mode on or off