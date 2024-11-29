Google Chat Introduces Huddles: Instant Audio Meetings for Seamless Collaboration

Google Chat is leveling up its game with the addition of a new tool dubbed: Huddles. The all-new feature is designed to make audio conversations quick and effortless. With Google Chat Huddles, the search giant has come closer to competitors like Slack and Microsoft Teams. The new tool offers a fast and flexible way to transition from text-based communication to real-time audio discussions without formal scheduling or invitation links.

Say Hello To Google Chat Huddles: A New Tool for Quick Audio Conversations

Huddles are available across direct messages, group chats, and Spaces. They provide users with an easy way to start or join audio meetings. With just one click, participants can connect instantly, annihilating delays and improving productivity. Google has fully integrated the feature into its Chat interface, offering a streamlined user experience. It is pertinent to mention that the existing Google Meet video button has been relocated to the Chat header. So, now you can enjoy one convenient spot to start video calls, Huddles, or even share Meet links. Once a Huddle is initiated, participants can control their audio settings through a floating box as well.

Huddles also support escalation to video calls and screen sharing, leveraging Google Meet in the background. Moreover, a chat chip appears in the conversation thread for any invited participants, making it simple to join ongoing discussions.

How To Launch Google Chat Huddles?

Open a Conversation : Head to any direct message, group chat, or Space in Google Chat.

: Head to any direct message, group chat, or Space in Google Chat. Click the Phone Icon : Look for the telephone icon in the top-right corner of the chat interface.

: Look for the telephone icon in the top-right corner of the chat interface. Select “Start a Huddle” : From the dropdown menu, select the “Start a Huddle” option.

: From the dropdown menu, select the “Start a Huddle” option. Join and Engage: The Huddle will start immediately, and participants will be able to join the audio meeting directly from the chat thread.

Google has already started the rollout of Huddles. The ‘Rapid Release’ domains are receiving access now. However, the ‘Scheduled Release’ domains will get access in early January. The feature is available to a broad range of Google Workspace subscribers, including Business, Enterprise, Frontline, Essentials, and Nonprofit users. However, personal Google accounts do not yet have access yet. Let’s wait and watch when Google rolls it out to personal accounts.

Check Out: Bizarre Android Auto Bug Adds “Oh” to Your WhatsApp Messages – PhoneWorld