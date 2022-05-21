Google Chat Now Warns You About Suspicious Links

Just to keep its users more secure, Google has just announced a new security feature. Google chat will now warn you about the suspicious links under messages that might contain phishing links or malware downloads.

For those who do not know, phishing scams can lock you out of your device or result in identity theft. On the other hand, Malware attacks are becoming more frequent, more successful, and more expensive just like ransomware.

Google said that the warning banners “help protect users against malicious actors, keeping data safe.” The banner appears at the bottom of the message in red and says “This invite is suspicious.” You can block whoever sent you the message, or you can accept the message. It is totally up to you.

Not only this but Google Drive and Gmail also get this feature. Now your data on Drive and Gmail are also safe. Moreover, this feature is available for personal and business accounts.

The users will get this feature activated by default in the coming days. Also, the mobile and web versions of Google Chat will get this feature.

No doubt, this is a life-savour feature at this time when malware attacks are on the rise. Raspberry Robin, Purple Fox and many other malware are harming the users’ data. With this new update, users will have the option to decide whether to open the link or not.

