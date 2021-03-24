Chrome is one of the widely used platforms due to its user-friendly usage and security. The latest update, Google Chrome 90 has made it faster and secure than before. With the new update, the browser will use HTTPS navigation which will make it faster to switch between web pages. Previously the browser used HTTP navigation which stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol. With the addition of S, the browser get more secure than before. It lets users securely browse the Internet, protecting users’ information. This new experience is rolled out to Chrome 90 for desktop and Android users for the app. The iOS users will receive this update later on.

Google Chrome 90 Updated with HTTPS Protocol for Faster and Secure Browsing

This news was announced on the Chromium blog which revealed that the address bar entities without a protocol will automatically get https:// protocol. Moreover, if a user visits a particular website for the very first time, Chrome will automatically choose HTTPS which will make the experience more secure and allows faster connectivity.

If a particular website does not support HTTPS protocol, Chrome will remain on HTTP for IP addresses, single-label domains, and reserved hostnames.

Chrome for Android is also updated which facilitates users’ with faster load time while using less resources. With the new update, the webpage will load 13% faster than the previous one. Even Android users will be able to see preview pages before fully opening them. These two features are available for Chrome 89 Android users.

