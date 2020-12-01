With the collaboration of Microsoft, Google is bringing some dark mode improvements on Chrome. A few months ago, Google introduced dark mode on its Chrome browser. It is to be expected that the improved dark mode will be a part of Chrome for Windows 10 and macOS in the future. Well, at the moment, it is already in the testing phase through the latest Chrome Canary build.

Last week, Google rolled out Chrome 87 as the latest stable version of its Web browser. It allowed users to type commands in the address bar with the help of Chrome Actions feature.

Google Chrome Getting Dark Mode Improvements

Windows 10 and Chrome’s dark mode gives your eyes a welcome break when you’re browsing the web at night. While Google Chrome’s dark mode works fine and it also respects Windows 10’s theme preference, it only changes the colour of the top-level UIs of the browser,” according to Windows-focused blog Windows Latest.

Google’s new update for Chrome on Windows 10 and macOS will add the dark theme to almost every corner.

With the help of upcoming enhancements, Chrome will apply a dark theme to additional elements including scrollbars. Currently, we can’t see any change to scrollbars when we switch from the light mode to a dark one.

Moreover, Google is also updating the internal pages of Chrome in order to bring expanded support for dark mode. Users will get to see these changes in settings, bookmarks, a history page, new tab page, and PDF printing screen.

The update is passing through a testing phase in the Chrome Canary channel and can be tested by adding “–enable-features=WebUIDarkMode,CSSColorSchemeUARendering \ –force-dark-mode” to the command line. Regular users need to wait for some time to experience the latest change.

Microsoft is also working on some changes at its end to bring dark mode improvements to Chrome for Windows 10 devices. Meanwhile, the Redmond company has also fixed an issue where the scrollbars on the page weren’t changing the colour scheme upon switching to the dark theme.

