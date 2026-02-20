Google Chrome Introduces Native Split-Screen and PDF Tools

Google has officially introduced several long-awaited features to Chrome, bringing the browser closer to what many of its competitors have offered for years. After recently rolling out vertical tabs, Google Chrome now supports native split-screen view, built-in PDF annotation tools, and a quicker way to save downloaded PDFs directly to Google Drive. These updates aim to improve productivity and make everyday browsing more efficient.

For a long time, users of browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and Arc have enjoyed built-in split-screen features. Chrome users, however, had to rely on extensions or manually resize windows to work with two tabs at once. That is no longer necessary.

With the new update, enabling split view is simple. Users can right-click on a tab and select the split view option. The browser then places two tabs side by side within the same window. This makes multitasking smoother and reduces the need to constantly switch between tabs.

The feature is especially helpful in real-world situations. Teachers can grade assignments while referencing answer sheets in the same window. Students can watch lectures and take notes at the same time. Developers can write code in one tab while checking documentation in another. The process feels natural and requires only a few clicks.

Although the feature may seem basic compared to advanced third-party tools, its native integration into Chrome makes it stable and easy to access. Users no longer need extra software or complicated setups.

PDF Annotations

Another important addition is built-in PDF annotation. Chrome has allowed users to open and view PDF files for years, but editing or marking them required downloading the file and using separate software. Now, basic annotation tools are available directly within the browser.

When opening a PDF in Chrome, users will see a small scribble icon in the toolbar. Clicking it reveals simple tools such as a pen and a highlighter. Different stroke sizes and colors are available, along with an eraser for quick corrections. While the tools are not advanced, they are suitable for quick notes, highlights, and minor edits.

This change saves time and simplifies workflows. Instead of switching between multiple programs, users can read and annotate documents in one place. For students reviewing study materials or professionals marking up reports, this small update makes a noticeable difference.

Save PDFs straight to Google Drive

Chrome also improves how downloaded PDFs are handled. Previously, users had to download a PDF to their computer and then manually upload it to Google Drive if they wanted cloud storage. Now, Chrome gives users the option to save the file directly to Drive during the download process.

This integration reduces extra steps and helps keep files organized. It is particularly useful for people who rely on cloud storage for work, school, or personal use.

Overall, these updates show that Google is focusing more on productivity features within Chrome. Split-screen support, basic PDF annotation, and direct Drive integration may not be groundbreaking innovations, but together they make the browsing experience more practical and efficient for everyday users.