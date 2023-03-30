Google Chrome Is Finally Getting A Weird Official Reading Mode

Although, Google Chrome is one of the most well-known browsers, but it still held out on offering a proper reader mode. Other browsers including Firefox, Edge, and others have included an official reader mode: a way of displaying webpages, long ago. Chrome always missed this element. Users need to dig into its flag settings to activate a hidden Reader Mode otherwise, there was no other option. However, we have come to know that now the browser is finally going to roll out an official Google Chrome Reading Mode.
Google Chrome Reading Mode Will Roll out On May 24
Chrome is finally joining the party by rolling out an official reading mode for its users. However, the weirdest thing is that this Reading Mode is quite different from the other browsers’ Reader Mode.
reports claim that this new feature will be a customizable sidebar. It will launch in version 114 for Chrome and ChromeOS. The sidebar will load a second copy of the open page that will actually let users strip away distracting elements. Moreover, it will allow you to kill images and videos. You will also be able to adjust other visual elements like typeface, font size and spacing, and even the colors of the text and background.
But unlike a regular Reader mode, the sidebar does not span the full width of a page, for instance, in Edge or Firefox. As an education tool, this difference seems to be more functional as reading from the pared-down version of the page together with its original form will help with processing the information. However, the people who are looking for a simplified, more book-like experience, Chrome’s Reading Mode is still not quite the desired feature.
Google will begin the Reading Mode rollout in Chrome 114 on May 24, 2023. Meanwhile, you can enable Chrome’s hidden Reader Mode by typing into your browser, or searching for “reader mode.” As a result, the webpages compatible with Reader Mode will have an open-book icon at the right of Chrome’s address bar.
Also Read: Google Accused Of Training Bard On Data Of ChatGPT Without Authorization (phoneworld.com.pk)