According to the latest report. Google Chrome is the most unsafe browser with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022. According to a report by Atlas VPN, these figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022, to October 5, 2022.

Google Chrome is the most unsafe browser in 2022 with 303 vulnerabilities: Report

Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days of October. Recent ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

See Also: How to turn on ‘Do not track’ request to Stop Google Chrome data tracking

The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws yet. However, these flaws can lead to memory corruption on a computer. But don’t worry, users can fix these by updating to Google Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

On the other hand, Mozilla’s Firefox browser is in second place with 117 vulnerabilities. The third place goes for Microsoft Edge which had 103 vulnerabilities as of October 5, 61 per cent more than the entire year of 2021. Overall, it has had 806 vulnerabilities since its release.

Next is Safari, which has some of the lowest levels of vulnerabilities. For example, in the first three quarters of 2022, it had 26 vulnerabilities. The number of cumulative vulnerabilities is 1,139 since its release. Then comes the Opera browser which had no documented vulnerabilities so far in 2022 and only 344 total vulnerabilities.

As of May 2022, Safari reached over a billion users, and Apple has been working hard to make sure its browser is secure and safe to use.

See Also: Chrome 106 Is Now Available With Some New Features