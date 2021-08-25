Google Chrome Latest Update Brings More Security to You

Keeping everyone secure is one of the main concerns of Google Chrome. The company kept on introducing features to make the browser easier and safer. Google Chrome latest update is a bag full of wonders that keeps getting better by the minute. The latest update will enable users to be armed with better security features. For example, your location will now be sent as an approximate one instead of a precise one to app developers that request for location.

Google Chrome Latest Update Brings Many Amazing Features

The update will late the android users to open multiple windows at a time. The feature is already available for desktop users. Now, it will soon be available for mobile users. The upcoming Android 12 will have the ability to support multi-windows as well as access to a windows manager.

XDA Developers were the first to discover that a button is labelled as a new window but that can only be used when the screen is split. When you tap on that button, a new Chrome window will appear accompanied by yet another context menu window. This window will go by the title of ‘manage windows’.

Google has not put any limit on the number of tabs. But the number of windows is limited to 5, unlike the desktop. Anyways, you can open as many tabs as you want. Furthermore, a reboot will not affect the state of these windows due to the presence of ‘SharedPreferences’. Moreover, each window will appear as a new listing in your app list to keep track of all applications.

If you are using Android 12 beta, you can test this feature right now. But the only limitation is that you need to be in the split-screen mode. As soon as you exit the mode, one of the windows will stop displaying, merging the tabs in one instance of Chrome. If you want to experience a much better version with no defects like this, you will have to wait for Android 12 to launch.

Android 12 is working on revamping your usual themes and styles

Moreover, Android 12 is working on revamping your usual themes and styles. It comes with a New Tab page design. It works more like a surface now. The new Google Chrome’s front page harbours the Google logo but it is much smaller now and fits right in the app bar. The open tab count and switch bar option has been replaced by the user account profile icon and the tabs can now be observed on the bottom.

In addition to these functions, it also added a mute button for the Chrome Global Media controls while a volume slider and device selector were also enabled.

In short, the latest update of Google Chrome is packed with many wonderful features. It will soon be available for all who will get Android 12 updates.

