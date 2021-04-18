According to some latest reports, Google is testing a new feature in Chrome that will let users manage their web activity more easily. The new feature is called Google Memories and is currently available in Chrome Canary.

The new Memories feature will display a Chrome user’s web activity in one place. The feature is different from the browsing history. The new page will include things like bookmarks, tab groups, and Chrome history. A search bar will allow users to easily search through their old web activity. Techdows are the first who report this feature.

Google Chrome is Testing a Memories Feature to Easily Manage Web Activity

Although the Memories feature in Chrome is new, but it somehow seems similar. Google provides access to similar information by navigating to your Google Account and clicking on the Web & App Activity option. Anyhow, the new Memories feature will simply make managing your information a lot easier, because it will be much easier to find.

Additionally, Google’s Chrome team has introduced several new features to the browser over the last few weeks. Just recently it has rolled out the Chrome version v90. The new edition of Chrome browser offers better loading speed for sites that support it. The browser also received some new features to boost user productivity.

Meanwhile, Chrome is also working on introducing music controls for Chrome Browser and Chrome OS that will let users control music or video playback in the background.

