Soon all the users of Google Chrome will get to see the Live Caption feature in the browser. Previously, we have seen and used this feature in Pixel 4. Live Caption feature in the Chrome is now under the development and all the users may soon get to see it on the Google Chrome browser.

For readers information, in case they don’t know about the feature, Live Caption is so handy in noisy environments as it automatically captions the media playing on the smartphone. These live captions are basically going to be generated through a software that will convert the sounds that it is hearing into letters and words.

Google Chrome to Soon Receive Live Caption Feature

Currently, Live Caption is only available in English language on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 devices that runs Android 10.

According to the code, developers at Google are testing the Live Caption feature and it seems that they are planning to bring it to the Chrome browser. But the feature is still in its early stages of development.

According to the Description:

“This CL creates a sandboxed service that hosts the Speech On-Device API (SODA). It contains the components required to launch the service from the renderer process, but the implementation of the service itself is stubbed out. The design document for the feature is located at: go/chrome-live-captions.”

Live caption feature is considered to be one of the best and coolest features on Google’s Pixel phones. The feature was actually appeared on Android 10 last year.

