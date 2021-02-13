Google Chrome is the most widely used browser in the world. Because of its simple design, it is loved by all. The browser’s open-source Chromium engine is also used by other browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, and many others. However, developers working on Google’s popular browser have now announced that Google Chrome will stop working on older processors.

Google Chrome will Stop Working on These Old Computers

According to a report revealed by TechSpot, if your computer’s CPU is more than 15 years old, the chrome will stop working on it. In simple words, if you’re running a Celeron M series CPU or an Intel Atom processor or a processor that cannot meet a new minimum of SSE3 (Supplemental Streaming SIMD Extensions 3) ‘instruction set’ requirement will be affected. These CPUs cannot support the new requirement, so the browser will not install on these computers.

When Chrome 89 comes along, you’ll get two options – retire that old computer or turn it into a basic local home server.

If you still attempt to force an installation of the browser on your computer, loading it will simply result in a crash and not load again. There is no exact date when Chrome will stop working on these computers.

Anyways, if you still want to use the computer to browse the internet, you can still download Mozilla’s Firefox browser that doesn’t enforce the SSE3 instruction set requirement.

