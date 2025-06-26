If you are a Xiaomi user, you should not be happy to know that Google is officially ending Chrome browser support for some of its mobiles. All the Xiaomi devices with Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9.0 Pie operating systems will get Chrome version 139 on August 5, 2025. This update will impact a significant number of Xiaomi smartphones, including popular Mi and Redmi series models released between 2016 and 2018. With roughly 10% of Android devices worldwide still operating on these versions, the shift will affect millions of users globally.

Chrome Support Manager, Ellen T, announced on the Chrome support forums that Chrome 138 will be the final version compatible with Android 8.0 and 9.0. After August 5, 2025, affected Xiaomi devices will no longer receive Chrome updates from the Play Store. While Chrome 138 will remain functional, users will miss out on important security patches, new features, and performance improvements. Over time, as websites evolve, browsing quality on these devices is expected to decline.

Google Chrome Will Stop Working on These Popular Xiaomi Mobiles – Check If You Are Affected

All the devices that will not get Chrome updates are as follows

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus

Xiaomi Mi Max

Redmi 4

Redmi 4 Prime

Redmi 4X

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 5A / Redmi Y1

Redmi Note 5A Prime / Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Redmi Note 5A Prime / Redmi Y1

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi MIX 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Mi 5X

Xiaomi Mi A1

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5 Plus

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Redmi 6 / 6A

What to Do If You Are One of the Affected Users?

If you are one of the affected users, you can consider other alternative options. For example, Android users can use Firefox on their devices with Android 5.0 and later. There are some other browsers as well, including Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Samsung Internet.

Or you can upgrade your mobile phone to unlock the new features in the technology world. Here are some of the affordable options as well.

