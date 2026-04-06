Google Chrome’s New Update Will Make Videos and Audio Load Faster on Websites

Google is preparing a new update for Google Chrome that aims to improve website speed by handling video and audio content more efficiently.

The update introduces an expanded version of lazy loading—a feature that delays loading heavy elements until they are actually needed. This approach allows users to access and interact with webpages faster instead of waiting for all content to load at once.

Chrome already uses lazy loading for images and iframes, meaning these elements only load when users scroll close to them. Now, Google is testing the same concept for video and audio files embedded on websites.

With this improvement, videos and audio clips will not load immediately when a page opens. Instead, they will only load when users are about to view or play them. This can significantly reduce loading times, especially on pages with multiple media elements.

The feature is expected to roll out with Chrome version 148 on both desktop and mobile platforms. As it will be added to the Chromium codebase, other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge are also likely to adopt it.

The move is part of Google’s broader effort to make browsing faster, smoother, and more data-efficient for users worldwide.

Also read:

Google Warns Billions of Users Over Active Chrome Zero-Day Attack – How to Stay Safe