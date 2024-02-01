A New Google Search Feature Is Rolling Out For Android Users

Google keeps on introducing new features to engage its users. Recently, the search giant has introduced a new search feature dubbed “Circle to Search”. The all-new Google Search Feature is rolling out to a selected group of Android users currently. It is expected to make its way to a broader group in the coming weeks. The feature allows users to quickly look up information on their mobile phones with easy gestures like circling, highlighting, or scribbling. Reports claim that the Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series are getting the feature globally.

Everything You Need To Know About Google “Circle To Search” Feature

Circle to Search allows you to search for more details on anything you see while browsing the web or social media. It allows you to find relevant information without switching apps. It means you don’t have to type a search query by long-pressing the home button now. You can just circle or scribble an item and get the required info. Circle to Search can be used for the following things:

1. Shopping For Things Seen Online

You can circle or scribble over pictures of products to find shopping options online. It allows easy price comparisons and purchasing of items that surfaced on social media or in videos.

2. Finding Definitions

The feature allows you to highlight words or phrases to find definitions and relevant background information without leaving the app you’re using.

3. Travel Inspiration

Attractive buildings or landmarks spotted in videos or posts can be scribbled to identify them. Finding more details may inspire you to travel to those places boosting your travel spirit.

4. Finding Restaurant Menus

You can highlight names of restaurants, stores, or other options mentioned in texts or chats to view information like menus, reviews, and locations. It will help you to find a good place for your taste if you are new to a city or area.

5. Asking Complicated Questions

Circle to Search is based on AI. It provides an overview, answering more general questions about trending topics or items that have flared inquisitiveness.

The all-new Google feature offers a fascinating new way to look up information while browsing on mobile devices. What do you think? If you are an Android user enjoying this feature, do share with us in the comment section.