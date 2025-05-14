Google Closes In on iOS with Powerful New Android Security Features

In a significant push to protect users from the rising wave of digital fraud and data theft, Google has rolled out a series of advanced security and privacy features in Android 2025. Announced just yesterday by Dave Kleidermacher, VP of Engineering for Android Security and Privacy, the update highlights Google’s growing focus on proactive, intelligent defenses—many powered by on-device AI—to keep Android users secure in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

With Apple’s iOS long considered the gold standard for mobile security, Google is working aggressively to close the gap, ensuring Android not only catches up but offers smarter, more adaptive protections across its vast ecosystem of over three billion active devices.

Smarter Defense Against Phone Scams

A key innovation announced is Android’s new in-call protection system, designed to detect and block risky actions during phone calls with unknown numbers. The feature is based on research showing how scammers often guide users into dangerous actions such as disabling built-in protections, sideloading malicious apps, or granting sensitive permissions during real-time calls.

Now, Android will actively prevent these actions during calls with unknown contacts by:

Blocking attempts to disable Google Play Protect , Android’s native real-time app scanner.

, Android’s native real-time app scanner. Preventing first-time sideloading of apps from untrusted sources during the call.

Restricting the ability to grant accessibility permissions, which are often exploited by spyware or banking trojans.

In addition, if users are screen sharing during a call, Android will prompt them to stop once the call ends, a crucial step in reducing exposure to social engineering threats.

Enhanced Protection for Banking App Users

Recognizing the rise in screen-sharing scams, especially those targeting banking customers, Android is piloting a new feature in the UK with partner banks. When users launch a banking app while screen sharing during a call with an unknown contact, Android will issue a warning and offer a one-tap option to end the call and stop screen sharing.

The goal: prevent fraudsters posing as bank representatives from guiding victims into transferring money or giving up sensitive data. If successful, this feature may expand globally.

AI-Powered Scam Detection Gets Smarter

Building on 2023’s launch of AI-powered scam detection in Google Messages and Phone by Google, the 2025 update expands protections to include new scam types such as:

Toll road and billing fee scams

Crypto investment fraud

Financial impersonation

Prize and gift card scams

Tech support hoaxes

Google assures that all processing happens on-device, preserving user privacy while providing real-time warnings before a scam can unfold.

Key Verifier: Confirming You’re Messaging the Right Person

In response to threats like SIM-swap attacks and contact impersonation, Android is introducing a new Key Verifier tool in Google Messages. This lets users visually verify encryption keys with their contacts through QR code scanning or number comparisons. If a contact’s encryption key changes unexpectedly, it could signal that the account has been compromised.

The tool will launch later this summer for Android 10+ devices.

Stronger Theft Protection on Android 16

Physical theft remains a major vector for digital crime, with stolen devices often used to access financial data. Android is strengthening its theft protection suite introduced last year with several new enhancements:

Factory Reset Hardening : Unauthorized resets will now disable all device functionality unless verified by the owner.

Remote Lock Challenge : Adding a security question to prevent malicious actors from misusing remote lock options.

OTP Lock Screen Protection: One-time passwords (OTPs) will now be hidden on the lock screen in high-risk scenarios to prevent misuse if the phone is stolen.

Android’s Identity Check, already active on Pixel and Samsung One UI 7, is now expanding to more manufacturers on Android 16.

Advanced Protection Program Gets a Boost

Targeted users such as politicians, journalists, and activists can now access Google’s strongest mobile security protocols via the Advanced Protection Program directly on Android 16. This adds device-level settings for stronger account and data safeguards against highly sophisticated threats.

Smarter Google Play Protect, Now Detecting Hidden Malicious Apps

Malware continues to evolve, and so does Google Play Protect. The 2025 update improves its on-device threat detection, enabling it to identify apps that disguise themselves by changing or hiding their icons. Using live threat detection and pattern recognition, Play Protect now flags malicious apps before installation, even those not previously seen by Google.

The system also receives frequent rule updates to detect newly emerging malware families with greater speed and precision.

Continuous Improvements via Google Play Services

Importantly, many of these protections don’t require users to wait for full Android version upgrades. Thanks to Google Play Services, critical updates and new protections are delivered regularly across supported devices. This ensures even users on older Android versions benefit from the latest threat intelligence and defense systems.

Android Security Features: A Safer Android Ecosystem

With these 2025 updates, Android is moving decisively toward prevention-first security, integrating AI, privacy-preserving features, and deeper system protections that respond intelligently to real-world attack tactics. Whether it’s spotting scams, verifying contacts, or shutting down data access after theft, Android aims to keep users one step ahead of fraudsters.

As Kleidermacher notes,