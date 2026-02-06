Google Confirms AirDrop Support Is Coming to All Android Devices

Google has officially confirmed that AirDrop file sharing will soon be available across all Android devices, not just Pixel phones. This announcement marks a major step toward improving compatibility between Android and Apple devices, something users have wanted for many years.

Last year, Google and Apple surprised the tech world by allowing Apple’s AirDrop system to work with Google’s Quick Share feature. This breakthrough made it possible for Pixel phones to send files directly to iPhones and receive files in return. For the first time, users from both ecosystems could easily share photos, videos, and documents without relying on third-party apps or cloud services.

However, there was a catch. This new feature was limited to the Pixel 10 series, leaving users of other Android phones unable to take advantage of it. At the time, many people wondered whether Google planned to expand this support or keep it exclusive to its own devices. Now, Google has confirmed that broader support was always part of the plan.

During a recent press briefing, Android’s Vice President of Engineering, Eric Kay, stated that Google is actively working to bring AirDrop interoperability to the wider Android ecosystem. He explained that the company spent significant time ensuring compatibility not just with iPhones, but also with iPads and MacBooks. With the technology now proven to work, Google is collaborating with its partners to roll it out to more Android devices. According to Kay, users can expect updates and announcements later this year.

This move breaks down one of the biggest barriers between Android and Apple users. AirDrop has long been one of Apple’s most popular features, offering fast and reliable wireless file sharing. Android users, on the other hand, relied on different solutions that often did not work well with Apple devices. While Quick Share improved file sharing within Android, true cross-platform sharing remained out of reach—until now.

Signs of this expansion have been visible for some time. Developers discovered early on that the AirDrop compatibility was not deeply tied to Pixel-exclusive software. Instead, it appeared as a separate app with its own listing on the Google Play Store. This strongly suggested that Google intended to make it available to more devices in the future.

Hardware companies have also supported this idea. Both Qualcomm and Nothing previously mentioned that they were working to enable this feature on their devices. These statements further fueled expectations that AirDrop support would eventually reach most Android phones.

While Google has not shared an exact release date, the confirmation alone is significant. Even a general promise of “soon” has generated excitement among users who regularly switch between Android and Apple devices or share files with friends and family using iPhones.

Once fully rolled out, this feature could greatly simplify everyday file sharing. It also represents a rare moment of cooperation between two major tech rivals. By making AirDrop available across Android, Google is helping create a more connected and user-friendly mobile experience—regardless of which phone brand people choose.