Google Confirms Alarming Rise in Account Hacks! Pakistani Users Urged to Take Immediate Action

Google has confirmed a significant increase in account hacking attempts worldwide, with phishing attacks and credential theft reaching alarming levels in 2025. According to the company, password-stealing threats delivered via email surged by 84% in the last year, and the trend is only intensifying.

Andy Wen, Google’s Senior Director of Product Management, stated that phishing and stolen login credentials now account for 37% of all successful account intrusions. The company also flagged a growing use of authentication tokens and cookie theft, techniques that allow attackers to bypass login security.

These developments should ring alarm bells for Pakistani users, where millions rely on Google for Gmail, Google Workspace, YouTube, and Android services. With Pakistan experiencing rapid digital adoption and increasing online transactions, compromised Google accounts could expose sensitive data, financial information, and more.

A Cisco Talos report adds weight to Google’s concerns, revealing that credential harvesting remains the primary goal in most phishing attempts. In one documented case, attackers created a fake Microsoft 365 login page to trick users into sharing their passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) codes. Hackers also frequently use trusted email accounts to bypass spam filters and appear more legitimate to targets.

How to Recover a Hacked Google Account:

Google has outlined a simple process for users locked out of their accounts:

Go to g.co/recover from a familiar device and browser. Enter your email and answer recovery questions as accurately as possible. Use your recovery phone, email, or device prompt to verify your identity. Reset your password when prompted.

Google emphasized that it never asks for passwords or codes via calls, emails, or text messages. Such requests are a clear sign of phishing.

As cyber threats evolve, Pakistani users are strongly advised to enable 2FA, avoid clicking suspicious links, and update passwords regularly. With account hijacking on the rise, proactive security measures are now critical for staying safe online.

