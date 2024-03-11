Google Confirms The Existence Of Pixel 8a

In a spontaneous turn of events, Google inadvertently spilled the beans on its upcoming Pixel Phone while addressing an Android 14 update. Yes, I am talking about Google Pixel 8a. Google has casually confirmed the existence of the Pixel 8a. The company recently announced that the Android 14 update will introduce a battery health details feature, which mysteriously disappeared in the March update for existing Pixel devices.

The battery health feature was introduced in an earlier update. It allowed users to access battery health information like the battery’s manufacturing date and the number of charging cycles it had experienced. The search giant clarified that this feature was planned for a future phone, the Pixel 8a. It was not intended for existing Pixel models. The search giant wrote on its issue tracker page:

“We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended),”

Google Pixel 8a Is In The Works

Google clarified that the absence of the feature on current Pixels was not a delinquency. It was a sneak peek into what’s in store for the upcoming Pixel 8a and future models. This unintended disclosure not only confirms the imminent arrival of the Pixel 8a but also reveals an unknown software feature centered around battery health.

Pixel 8a will likely make its debut around Google I/O in May. Google seems to enhance user experience, particularly in battery management with the upcoming feature. Some latest reports and leaks claim that there will be a significant price increase for the Pixel 8a. The 128GB variant is anticipated to see a rise from 509 euros to 569 euros, while the 256GB version is tipped to be potentially priced at 630 euros. Anyhow, these are all anticipations. So, let’s wait and watch what Google holds for its upcoming highly anticipated Pixel 8a. Stay tuned for more updates.