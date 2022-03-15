Google Contacts got a new bottom bar while hamburger menu is not fully gone

Since Google is getting out of reach on the phone screens. It is devising new ways and testing new apps to keep things easy for the users and also bringing new innovation to keep the users stuck to the app. Google has added a new button “Material You” in the bottom bar in its contacts. The Google contacts app got its initial makeover for Android in July 2021 but now the developers are updating the app but changing a few parts in it. It will be now more in line with the Google’s current design format that is the hamburger menu will stay and just a Material You will be added in the bottom bar.

The new app interface will be available for the server-side switch and eager developers will be able to activate it manually for themselves. Seems after all experiments and satisfaction the app modification will be rolled out to the general public.

How the interphase looks like:

The redesign seems to be moving many items that were available in the hamburger menu to the top left into the Fix & merge section. This will be accessible when a button that is newly added in the bottom bar named Fix & manage will be clicked. After clicking the button, the options will appear to be chosen for merging, restoring, fixing, exporting and importing the contacts. There is also option of trash, settings, block numbers and emergency contacts. Though the app has been redesigned but the original hamburger design has not fully be changed and it is retained in the app.

Google wants to bring change and give ease to the users. All this effort seems to focus on less emphasis on the hamburger menu and bringing users towards new and handy options where they can get everything in one place.

