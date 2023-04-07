Google Contemplates on Incorporating AI Language Models into its Search Engine

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that the company is working on incorporating large language model AI technology, such as ChatGPT, into its search engine. However, he did not give a specific timeline for its implementation.
Pichai reassured that this new feature will not significantly impact Google’s revenue, as the search engine remains a primary source of income for the company. While Microsoft’s Bing search engine has already integrated ChatGPT, Google seems to be taking a more cautious approach to implementing this technology.
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has faced criticism for the reliability and accuracy of its language models. Google appears to be carefully addressing any concerns before integrating such technology into its search engine. In the meantime, Google has updated its own chatbot, Bard, with advanced language model technology.
According to Pichai, Bard’s new capabilities will improve their reasoning and problem-solving skills, such as answering math questions more accurately. Although Pichai did not provide a release date for Bard, he expressed his commitment to continually improving the technology. Overall, Google is taking a measured approach towards incorporating large language model AI technology into their search engine, ensuring that any implementation is reliable and accurate.
Check out? Google Earth’s Time-lapse Feature Adds Two Years of Updated Satellite Imagery