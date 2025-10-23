Google Could Add Gemini Nano Banana Shortcut for Easy Photo Editing

Google is preparing to release a new shortcut for its AI-powered photo editor, Nano Banana, within the Gemini overlay on Android.

According to sources, this new “Edit this image” option was spotted in version 16.42.61 of the Google app, although it isn’t widely available yet.

When users attach an image to the Gemini overlay, the shortcut will appear, allowing them to make edits simply by typing a short description.

Google is also experimenting with a “Feeling Lucky” button for Nano Banana, though its exact purpose is still unclear.

Gemini Overlay to Get Integrated Nano Banana Shortcut

The upcoming Gemini Nano Banana shortcut will make it easier for users to access AI editing tools without opening the full Gemini interface.

This feature will let users edit images directly from the overlay, even while using other apps, creating a smoother and faster experience.

Google plans to expand Nano Banana’s availability across several Android apps, including Google Photos, Messages, Lens, and Circle to Search. Additionally, Nano Banana has already been integrated into NotebookLM, helping improve its Video Overview feature through AI enhancements.

Easier Photo Editing Across Android Devices

The new Gemini Nano Banana shortcut aims to simplify photo editing for Android users.

Instead of switching apps, you can quickly access editing tools through the overlay and make instant changes before sharing your image. This seamless experience saves time and improves usability, especially for those who frequently edit photos on the go.

The shortcut is expected to roll out in an upcoming update to the Google app.

Once it’s available, Android users will be able to edit images faster and enjoy deeper integration between Gemini and Nano Banana. The “Feeling Lucky” button will likely arrive in a future release, offering a fun and creative twist to the editing process.