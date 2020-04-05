Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Report to show how well lockdown work-Here is Our

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than a million people across the world taking the death toll to more than 59,000 people. Also, it continues to spread in different parts of the world. The worst thing is that there is no cure available for this disease. The only cure for this disease is to take precautionary measurements. The governments across the world have ordered lockdowns and urged the citizens to practice social distancing and remain at homes to curb the COVID-19 spread. Just like others, the Pakistani government has also ordered lockdown in the country. To help public health officials and governments, Google has released COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for 131 countries and regions including Pakistan.

Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Report to show how well lockdown work-Here is Ours

The report shows the trends over time by geography, across different places like parks, transit stations, workplaces, residences and retail and recreation, to show how busy these locations were and what changed in response to lockdowns and other COVID-19 combating policies.

Click Here to download the report of Pakistan

Google claims that it doesn’t provide the exact number of visits at places and claims that it doesn’t collect any personally identifiable information about its users, like their locations, contacts or movements.

Source: Google