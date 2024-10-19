Google Cracks Down on Apps Abusing Media Access Permissions

Google has taken a significant step to protect user privacy by cracking down on apps that unnecessarily request access to media files. Starting in September 2024, the company began enforcing a new policy that requires developers to use the new media picker when accessing photos and videos.

The New Media Picker

Introduced with Android 13, the new media picker allows users to grant apps access to only specific photos and videos, rather than their entire media library. This provides greater control over their privacy and security.

Why the Crackdown?

Many apps have continued to use the outdated permissions to access media files, despite Google’s encouragement to adopt the new media picker. This practice poses a privacy risk for users as it grants apps unnecessary access to their personal data.

Impact on App Developers

Developers who continue to use the old permissions will face consequences. They will be blocked from updating their apps and may eventually be removed from the Google Play Store if they fail to comply with the new policy.

Deadline and Extensions

Developers have until October 31, 2024, to submit a declaration form to justify their use of the media permissions. Those who cannot meet this deadline can request an extension until January 22, 2025.

Limitations of the New Media Picker

While the new media picker is a positive step towards improving user privacy, it still has some limitations. The current version lacks essential features like search and filtering, making it less convenient for users to manage their media files.

Conclusion

Google’s crackdown on apps that misuse media permissions is a welcome move that protects user privacy. By enforcing the use of the new media picker, Google is encouraging developers to adopt more responsible practices and ensure that users have control over their personal data.