Google can now Decode Doctors’ Bad Handwriting

Have you ever encountered a situation when you can’t read what medicines the doctor writes on prescriptions? Usually, a number of doctors write medicines in prescription in haste, making it nearly impossible for their patients to understand what they scribbled. Now Google has come up with a solution as the company can now decode the doctors’ bad handwriting.

The company will roll out this feature on Google Lens very soon. This feature will allow users to either take a picture of the prescription or upload one from the photo library. Once the image is processed, the app detects the medicines mentioned in the note.

The company didn’t immediately share when it plans to release the new feature. However, Google said India has the highest number of Google Lens users in the world. So, there are chances that the company will roll out this feature in India first.

Google also said it is working on a single, unified model to cover over 100 Indian languages for both speech and text to empower the internet journey of the next millions of individuals in the South Asian market.

