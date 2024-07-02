Google DeepMind Scholarship 2024 at the University of Birmingham: Here is How to Apply

The Google DeepMind Scholarship at the University of Birmingham is a fantastic chance for students who are passionate about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Sponsored by Google’s DeepMind, this scholarship aims to help talented students pursue their AI studies by covering tuition fees, living costs, and more. It is open to both UK and international students, with a focus on promoting diversity and accessibility in computer science. Besides financial support, recipients also get mentorship and networking opportunities with top AI experts. In this article, we have covered all the details about it and also how you can apply for Google DeepMind Scholarship 2024.

What the Scholarship Offers

The scholarship is awarded based on academic excellence and a strong interest in AI and Machine Learning. It provides a great platform for students to engage in cutting-edge research and technological innovation. Here’s what the scholarship includes:

International tuition fees: £31,410

£31,410 Maintenance grant for living costs: £19,345, paid in instalments

£19,345, paid in instalments Funding for attending international AI/ML conferences: Up to £2,200

Up to £2,200 Essential equipment allowance (e.g., laptop): £1,700

£1,700 Relocation assistance: £1,870

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the University of Birmingham Google DeepMind Scholarships 2024, you must:

Identify as female

Show that you would not be able to accept the offer of admission without financial help

Have a conditional or unconditional offer to study the MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the University of Birmingham

Be a resident in the UK and classified as UK for fee purposes, or be an international student for fee purposes

Required Documents

When applying for this scholarship, you need to prepare the following documents:

Completed application form

Updated CV/resume

Personal statement

Confirmed offer to study MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Proof of financial need

How to Apply For Google DeepMind Scholarship 2024

Receive Admission Offer: First, make sure you have a conditional or unconditional offer to study the MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the University of Birmingham.

First, make sure you have a conditional or unconditional offer to study the MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the University of Birmingham. Prepare Required Documents: Gather all necessary documents, including a personal statement, academic transcripts and certificates, letters of recommendation, and proof of residency status (UK or international).

Gather all necessary documents, including a personal statement, academic transcripts and certificates, letters of recommendation, and proof of residency status (UK or international). Complete Scholarship Application: Visit the University of Birmingham’s official scholarship application portal or website. Fill out the scholarship application form with accurate and detailed information.

Visit the University of Birmingham’s official scholarship application portal or website. Fill out the scholarship application form with accurate and detailed information. Submit Application: Upload all required documents and submit your application before the deadline. Double-check all information to enhance your chances of being selected.

Upload all required documents and submit your application before the deadline. Double-check all information to enhance your chances of being selected. Await Decision: After submission, keep an eye on your application status. Successful candidates will be notified about their scholarship award and the next steps.

See Also: HEC Scholarship Application Tips: Maximizing Your Chances of Success

Deadline:

The application deadline for the Google DeepMind Scholarships at the University of Birmingham is 21st July 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit the University of Birmingham’s scholarship page. Don’t miss this chance to advance your education and career in AI with the support of Google DeepMind.