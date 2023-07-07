Google Delays Launch of Its Fully Custom Chip for Pixel Devices Until 2025: Reports

According to the latest reports, the search giant Google has delayed the launch of its fully custom chip for its Pixel devices until 2025. Let me tell you that the company originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semi-custom chips it presently designs with Samsung Electronics. However, its launch has been delayed once again.

A former Google chip executive recently told that there had been many challenges to retain employees and coordinate development between US and Indian teams. They are at least somewhat to blame for the delay. The project’s team was quite frustrated by Google’s decision to cancel the development of various Tensor chips over the last two years, according to the outlet’s source.

According to the report, the Tensor team actually couldn’t succeed in providing TSMC with Redondo’s design by the 2022 deadline for test production. The former Google executive even revealed that Redondo will instead be produced as a test chip that will help the Tensor engineers design its new Laguna processor. It is tipped to be called the Tensor G5 and will be built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The point worth mentioning here is that nowadays advancements in power efficiency and performance are in high demand. It indirectly means 3nm chips are in high demand.

Reports claim that Google will cling to Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to launch a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna. The Laguna chip is tipped to be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process. No doubt, it is currently the world’s most advanced chipmaking process. The tech giant will also swap from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker includes companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.