Since the release, Pixel 6 has remained in the headlines not for its great performances or reliable usage but because of the bugs associated with it. The worst issues faced by pixel users are audio and cell network bugs. Since the very start, Google is not able to address these basic issues related to the Pixel 6 bug even after rolling out multiple updates.

Almost two weeks back, Google released a major update for pixel 6 users that were rolled out to fix multiple issues. That update fixed some of the issues but added new ones as well.

Google Disables these Two Features due to Pixel 6 Bug

Due to this Google has decided to fix the two Phone app features that will not work as they were meant to be, after the update. The first one is the Call screen and the other one is Hold For Me. The call screen feature allowed Google Assistant to answer unknown numbers whereas the Hold for Me feature uses Google Assistant to wait on the line on behalf of the person who is on call until he is available to speak.

Google Phone’s support page confirmed in writing that both of these features have been disabled until a fix is released.

The issue which Google is not able to address till now is affecting both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For now, Call Screen and Hold For Me is disabled for everyone.

