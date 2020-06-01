Recently, Google has designed a new algorithm that will soon rank websites on the basis of user experience. If a certain website provides the poor user experience, then it may appear lower in Google search results.

The new update is entitled as Google Page Experience and it will go beyond how quickly a page loads to assess and rank a site. There are several factors associated with making a good webpage experience. For example, pop-ups, delays in content appearing, general UI behaviour, and much more. Google will not be utilising every one of them but the company is trying to quantify some of the factors.

Google Discloses New System to Rank Websites

Google presented more details in a developer document that defines the metrics that will shortly be used to rank websites in its search engine. It states:

“Page experience is a set of signals that measure how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page beyond its pure information value. It includes Core Web Vitals, which is a set of metrics that measure real-world user experience for loading performance, interactivity, and visual stability of the page. It also includes existing Search signals: mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS, and intrusive interstitial guidelines”.

Last month, the Google Chrome team revealed Core Web Vitals which is a set of measures utilised to calculate a webpage’s loading times, content, etc. These measures will be applied along with a Google Page Experience to rank websites and improve the growth of the algorithm.

Google’s novel systems will be applied to websites sometime in the coming year and website owners will get a 6-month notice before Google Page Experience goes live.

Check out? SODAR: Google launches App to Visualize Social Distance