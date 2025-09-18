Google Discover Feed Expands to Include Instagram and X in Bid to Keep Users Within Its Ecosystem

Google is set to expand its Discover feed by integrating posts from Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The update will bring trending social media posts, short-form updates, and visual content directly into Discover, which is already available through the Google app and on Android home screens.

The Discover feed traditionally serves personalized articles and videos based on search history and user interests. By embedding social media posts, Google is reshaping it into a more unified hub where users can access both news and social updates without leaving its ecosystem.

Industry observers note that this move comes as TikTok continues to attract younger audiences by blending entertainment, trends, and real-time conversations into one platform. Google’s strategy appears to be a countermeasure—ensuring that time spent tracking online trends also benefits its own ecosystem rather than competing apps.

For creators and businesses, the change opens a new avenue for visibility. Social posts surfacing through Discover could extend their reach beyond app-specific algorithms, potentially boosting engagement. For users, it promises a streamlined browsing experience where articles, videos, and social updates appear together.

While Google has not confirmed whether the posts will be displayed chronologically or algorithmically, the phased rollout is expected in the coming months. Analysts suggest that by aligning Discover more closely with social content, Google aims to strengthen user retention at a time when attention spans are increasingly shifting toward short-form platforms.

The update highlights Google’s broader push to consolidate online behaviors within its ecosystem, offering not just news and search, but now also social trends in one place.

