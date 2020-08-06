Google Docs Mobile Apps Gets Smart Compose and Other Improvements

Google docs is one of the widely used apps for reading documents, editing, and making minor changes to them when you don’t feel like opening a computer. Since its user base is quite large, the company is trying to make Google Docs mobile apps, both Android and iOS, better. The platform is getting a smart compose feature on both platforms that will help users to write faster than before.

Google Docs Mobile Apps Updated with New Features and Major Improvements

A Smart compose feature uses a Google Algorithm to analyze the context of the text that is being written and predicts words so that you can use them instead of writing them. This feature is the same as the one launched by Gmail a few months back, which predicts text for users while they are writing emails and in this way, it not only gives the user an idea for better words to write but also make the writing quick and steady.

Apart from the Smart compose feature, Google is adding like previews to Docs. This feature is already available to the web version of Google Docs.

For instance, you are browsing something on the internet via Google. Link Previews will help you get the context from the links instead of you having to shift between apps and screens. So without leaving the app, you will be able to see it in Google Docs. No doubt, these two new additions will help users to write documents more effectively while saving loads of time avoiding switching between screens and with prediction feature.

Both features are launched today along with many improvements and will be added by default to your mobile. So just wait for some more time.

