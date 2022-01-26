Google has just introduced a new feature that will make your documents more confidential. Google Docs now lets you create or import text watermarks directly from the application. It will show up in the background to clearly indicate whether a document is confidential or simply a draft that needs to be edited by someone else.

Google Docs Now Lets You Create and Import Text Watermarks

The Watermark option is available on the Insert menu of Google Docs. To add a watermark, simply click Insert > Watermark > Text. You can then customize the text that appears as the watermark. Users have the option to customise the font, size, transparency, positioning, and more aspects of the text watermark. Additionally, the text watermarks will reportedly get preserved when importing or exporting Microsoft Word documents.

Back in September 2021, the search giant had introduced the image watermark feature to Google Docs that enabled users to insert an image watermark on every page of a Google Docs document. This feature is good for adding company logos, branding, and custom designs to your documents.

All Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers can use it. However, this feature is only available on laptops. Android phones and iOS devices will get the feature later. The new feature will be available to all users in the Rapid Release domains within the next two weeks.

