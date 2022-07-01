As digitization is getting widespread, the traditional way of getting a signature through in-person contact is also changing. A year ago, Google Workspace Individual was introduced as an update for the one-person enterprise that previously operated through Gmail accounts. Now, in yet another update, the search engine giant has announced that Google Docs will soon offer eSignature capability to users. As keeping track of contracts and customer agreements that need to be signed can be difficult if you work as an event planner or a digital producer.

Google Docs to Add eSignature Support for WorkSpace Individuals

Google lauds the native eSignature support as it allows users to “quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs without having to switch tabs or apps.” All you have to do is to drag and drop the signature and date onto a text document, as you can see in the below-mentioned gif.

These two fields can be added by one party after a contract has been fully typed up and approved and then request the other party’s signature. Once signed, a copy of the contract will be sent via email to both parties. If you require multiple, identical contracts to be signed by other parties, you can also make duplicates of the contracts.

With the addition of this new capability, Google Docs will have capabilities more like that of contract-management software such as Pandadoc, enabling two parties to review and securely sign a contract from the convenience of their web browsers. Google says Workspace Individual users would be able to use signature updates in a beta stage, however, the company didn’t provide any exact date for the widespread rollout.

