Google Doodle Acknowledges Services of Shipping and Delivery Workers During COVID19

Google is running a series of “thank you’ doodles for helping those who are on the frontline during these COVID19 days. When everyone else has quarantined themselves, there are some professions which are still working 24/7 to facilitate people and shipping, and delivery workers are one of them. These people ensure people get everything while sitting at home, putting themselves at risk.

Shipping and Delivery workers on Duty in these Circumstances

Previously the Google Doodles were about doctors, health workers and drivers of public transportation. Though all the previous doodles were great, today one is up to the mark. It shows a heart emoji representing lots of love and respect that is delivered to delivery workers from everyone who uses google. If you hover on the log, you will get to read the message “To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you.”

While telling about the Doodle series, Google Said:

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you.”

While Google is acknowledging the efforts of essential workers, we would like to say thanks to Google for making them feel special and building their morale up high in these depressive circumstances.

