Google Drive Introduces a major Security Functionality to its App





Security is the most concerned word when it comes to mobile phones. We understand why it is so as we all know that prying eyes are always seeking data or some information that it can utilize to separate you from your hard-earned money. Moreover, encryption always helps avoid this type of activity. Strings of code found by XDA in the Google Drive for an Android application have given some hints regarding Google’s plan to provide encryption for the application. Google Drive Security Functionality will make the app more secure than before.

Google Drive Security Functionality Introduced for App

In the strings of code found to include a pair that says: “Download and decrypt” and “You will be able to open encrypted files soon”. The first string of code makes it look that the user will open an encrypted document on the Google Drive app.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, posted a tweet today showing the Settings menu for the latest version of Google Drive. The One menu option is known as “Enable encryption” with a simple swipe of the toggle and “Encrypt documents on this device”.

Another option, which is known as streaming decryption, allows users to “decrypt files into a stream incrementally.” Once it is enabled, encrypted documents that are downloaded to the device will show a tiny lock icon next to the separate icon, which offers a document is available, and it can be viewed offline.

Currently, Google Drive does not contain native encryption functionality. If what we see here is legal, the Drive’s native encryption will bring a layer of security and protection to cloud storage. Besides this, there are many other ways rather than using encryption to keep this data away from the eyes of pry.

Furthermore, the two-factor authorization and the use of a strong password will help a lot. XDA did have a single bad thought. We see that Google is starting to move some picture editing filters and a VPN to Google one behind a paywall. We may have to consider that encryption will be available to the drive users but most probably at some price.

