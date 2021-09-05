Google Drive is one of the top choices when it comes to cloud storage. Google keeps on bringing the latest features to improve the overall experience of Drive. A few months ago, Google announced a big change. The cloud app is getting a massive overhaul on desktops: a new Google Drive app will replace the current experience. Before that happens, Google is making another important change to Google Drive. Google Drive offline mode is now finally rolling out to everyone. The new feature will let you access certain files and documents in your browser even when there’s no internet available.

Google Drive Offline Mode is Finally Rolling out to Everybody

In early 2019, Google started testing an option in Google Drive’s web version that lets you make all file types such as PDFs, images, office Microsoft Office documents available for offline viewing. But that was available only for beta users. Now the feature is going to be available for all.

The new feature allows everyone to get all file types accessible even without an internet connection. It comes in handy for people who frequently travel to areas where internet connections are not stable. Previously, only Google files including Docs, Sheets, and Slides can be accessed offline.

How to enable Google Drive Offline Mode

To turn on offline support for a certain file, you can simply right-click on an item in your Drive and then toggle the “available offline” option in the menu. You can select as many files as you want to get offline. You can then open those files using the compatible apps installed on your PC through Drive’s web-based portal. The only drawback is that you have to select files one by one to make them available offline.

As part of this update, Chrome OS users can now choose the Docs, Sheets, and Slides files they want to make accessible offline through the Files app on some of the best Chromebooks. This means they won’t have to open Drive or Docs to mark these files for offline viewing.

The feature is available to all Drive users who use either a personal or business account. However, in an office setup, admins need to manually enable offline access for their domain. Google has begun rolling out the new feature, and it should arrive for everyone by September 14.

Check Also: Google is Designing its own ARM-based Processors for 2023 Chromebooks