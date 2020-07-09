Google Duo for Android Rolling out Support for 32 People in Group Call

COVID-19 has given us new ways to communicate with each other. With the surge in video conferencing platforms, used for meetings, virtual education, and communicating with each other, we have seen competition among these apps. In order to take a lead in the race, Google Duo for Android has now extended support for 32 people in Group video call. Previously, only the web version of Duo supported 32 people.

Some of the Android Users have revealed that they are getting this new feature. As this feature is a server-side update, right now it has not appeared to the latest version of the app. Google had previously announced the increasing limit of video participants from 12 to 32, so people had some idea what they are about to get in the coming months.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Google Duo has witnessed several updates. The latest support for 32 participants in a group video call on Duo is rolled out in a phased manner. So if you have not received this feature yet, it will reach your device in the coming weeks. To check if you are one of those lucky users who have received it.

In April, Google had announced several other features to make its standing among Zoom and Microsoft teams. Though Zoom is performing extremely well these days, Google Duo is also one of the best video conferencing app.

