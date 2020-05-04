Soon the users of the Google Duo will get to experience a very exciting addition within the app. Yes, they won’t be liable to share their phone number anymore if they are intended to make calls. Jane Manchun Wong, a known reverse engineering expert said that Google Duo for Android may allow users to contact each other using only their email address.

Google Duo for Android to Ditch Phone Numbers for Calls

Wong announces the release of the new feature on Twitter via an image which shows a new “Reachable with an email address” toggle on the Google Duo app. Which is also interpreting that Google is planning to allow Google Duo use without adding a phone number. The report says that the company has already done so for Google Duo on Web.

Google Duo is working on “Reachable with email address” setting pic.twitter.com/BbCiOhoW0Z — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 30, 2020

There is no any word shared by the company yet whether it will allow the accounts with an only email address on Android. However, with the possible new change, that is to contact other users via email address might be allowed.

Last month, Google also announced that it is planning to add a “Duo Moments” feature for users to take screenshots during the video call.

Recommended Reading: Google Duo is working on Enhanced Video Quality on Low Bandwidth Connections, Launches Duo Moments