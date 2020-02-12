Samsung has today unveiled the Galaxy S20 lineup including a regular S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. As expected all the devices are up to the mark and come with enriching specs. In the series, the company has tried hard to provide maximum convenience to its users. Google Duo is one of the popular messaging apps from Google that is now integrated into the newly launched Galaxy S20’s Dialer.

Samsung Adds Google Duo in the Galaxy S20’s Dialer

The integration of the Duo app in the dialer has made it really easy to start a video call with one of your contacts. You do not even need to open a separate app. All you have to do is just go to Contacts, select Duo video call whom you want to make a call. Reports also claim that the Samsung Messages app will get the duo extension in the coming update.

One more updated feature we get in the Galaxy S20 lineup is that Google Duo will support 1080p resolution. With this resolution, you can hit up to eight people for a video chat.

