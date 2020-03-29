Google Duo Group Video Calling Limit Increases to 12 Participants

The world is suffering the coronavirus pandemic. One of the precautionary measure to dealt with this outbreak is social distancing. Just to keep the people busy at home, Google Duo has increased the Group video calling limit. With this app, you can connect with your loved ones. The app now allows you to make a group video call up to 12 people. Now make a call to all your friends or follows while staying at home.

Google Duo Increase the Group Video Calling Limit to 12 Participants

Previously, maximum 8 people could make a video call. Now, the company has increased the limit to 50% more. Surely, this app will help people to connect with others like a lot of people are stuck at home and so video calling and video conferencing are really taking off now like never before.

The best thing is that the new functionality does not require an update. All people having this app will automatically get this function. Now, all the people with any Android phone can make a call up to 12 users. Anyhow, the working of the app is the same. The only thing you will see is that more people in a window. If you still can’t get the update, do not get panic. You will get it very soon as the server-side updation will take a little time.