Google Duo Group Video Calls will Soon be Available on Web

Google has previously increased the group video call limit on Duo from eight to 12 participants just to help people to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic. As most of the people are doing their work from home, Google is trying hard to make them easy for them to connect with their colleagues or loved ones. Now Google has announced that the Duo Group Video Calls will soon be available on the web.

The support for group calls will roll-out in the coming weeks. We will see a new layout that will let you see more people at the same time. Besides, inviting people to join a group call will also become easier with an invite link.

Along with the new addition, the tech giant has also introduced a new Family Mode. The feature lets you doodle on screen in real-time while also applying masks and effects on yourself. To avoid accidental touches, it will hide the mute and end call buttons from the screen during a video call. To use this feature, you need to sign into Duo with your Google account.

The masks and effects of Family Mode will be available for both Android and iOS users. Google will roll out the update starting this week.