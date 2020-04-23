Google Duo is working on Enhanced Video Quality on Low Bandwidth Connections, Launches Duo Moments

As the lockdown continues, the use of video calling apps is also increasing. Due to this, all the video calling app, including due are adding new features to facilitate people with the best during these adverse times. Google due is adding a new feature named Duo Moments that allows users to save beautiful memories while taking screenshots during video calls. The app is also working on increasing the number of participants that can use the group call feature.

Duo Moments- A feature that will help you save memories

A few days back, Google has announced that during these circumstances, Google is getting 10,000 new users per week. Keeping in view the growing usage, the company is working on improving the video quality with the latest “AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) video codec technology.” This technology will enhance the quality of video even at low bandwidth connections. Due to the increasing usage of the internet, all the social media giants have played their parts and have decreased the bandwidth, which will be in return, facilitating MNOs to provide best services. In such a situation, this technology is much needed.

Moreover, in a blog post, the company revealed that Google Due feature is already rolled out to users; however, people in Pakistan have not received it yet. When you receive this feature, all you need to do is follow these steps to enable Duo Moments:

Go to Settings

Tap on the Call settings

Now turn on Google Moments.

Well, it feels good to see how businesses are transforming their ideology with the circumstances to help people cope with such pressing time. Hats of to you all!

