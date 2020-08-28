Earlier this month, Meet adds Chromecast support and now Google teased and detailed Google Duo for Android TV. It will enable you to make video calls from your Android TV that you can enjoy the video calls from the biggest screen in your home.

According to Google, “the big screen isn’t just for work meetings, though: We also want to make video calling your friends and family better, too. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks”

Google Duo to Hit Android TV as Beta

In case the TV is not carrying a built-in camera then you can plug in a USB accessory. You can make both one-on-one and group calling with the help of Duo on Android TV. At the top right corner, you will get to see the screenshot of the same “Google Duo” logo and a preview of your feed in the bottom-left.

The feature will be available in the coming weeks and launch in “Beta.” However, at the moment, we don’t have Exact details about this implementation.

Google advertises how “casting to your TV can help you be more productive and stay focused.” Additionally, it said in a blood post

Meet and Cast can also pair up to simplify distance learning. Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call.

