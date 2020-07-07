A familiar source has reported that the tech giant is preparing to introduce picture-in-picture video calls for Google Duo on the web. This suggests that soon all the users will be able to make Duo calls and do other things on your computer at the same time. This is a feature that is working in the Android version of Duo since 2017. In February 2019, Google Duo was launched for the web and now the company is planning to add Picture-in-Picture Video Calls in the app for the web.

Google Duo Web to Get Picture-in-Picture Video Calls

Currently, there are no screenshots available that we could share with our readers, but the report says it will work about as you’d expect. Users will be able to click a button that will allow them to pop out the current Duo call to a smaller, separate window, so users can navigate around the web or use other apps.

All the users will be able to use the feature in at least Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge at the time of the launch. Picture-in-picture on Google Duo is expected to roll out to the general public within the next few months. The high-quality video calling app recently also started to allow users to use the service without a phone number on the web.

Users won’t be liable to share their phone number anymore if they are intended to make calls. Jane Manchun Wong, a known reverse engineering expert said that Google Duo for Android may allow users to contact each other using only their email addresses.

