Google Earth’s Time-lapse Feature Adds Two Years of Updated Satellite Imagery

Since 1984, Timelapse on Google Earth is an interactive four-dimensional map of the planet that tracks changes in geography and the development of civilization. Until recently, only information through 2020 was accessible. However, now two additional years of detailed satellite images from 2021 and 2022 have been added and the time lapses you see are as up-to-date as possible. Google continuously manages massive amounts of geographical data for improving applications like Maps and Waze, keeping them up-to-date with the current state of roadworks in your neighborhood.
The vast data collection also provides us with spectacular images, such as Immersive Views and Street Views. Google has accumulated enough satellite, aerial, and on-the-ground mapping data throughout time to follow the growth of civilization and changes in the terrain in certain parts of the world. Two additional years of the most recent data have recently been added to this Google Earth feature.
The majority of the satellite data utilized by Timelapse comes from NASA, the Landsat program of the US Geological Survey, and the Sentinel satellites of the ESA. Notable places to visit include the Egyptian deserts, where irrigation systems have grown, the Lassen National Forest in California, where wildfires have wreaked havoc, and the Amazon rainforest in Peru, where meandering rivers are gradually changing course.
Google has curated a collection of 800+ time-lapses from 300+ sites worldwide. You can take Timelapse for a spin to see how your own neighborhood has evolved over the last 40 years. However, if you’d rather prefer simply view the intriguing spots, Google has a library of 800+ time-lapses from 300+ locations worldwide. The content is available on YouTube, so viewing it in 2D or 3D should be simple. Google also enables users to download individual videos.
