The coronavirus has made our lives upside down. It has transformed our way of working, and most of us throughout the globe are working from home excepting the new normal scenario. However, it seems like coronavirus sin;t going anywhere anytime soon. Google is reacting to it sensibly, and CEO Sundar Pichai has told the employees that most of the Google employees will continue working from home for another year until July 2021. The tech giant believes that this is the best thing it can do for its employees to make sure they remain in the best of their health.

Google Employees will be Working from Home for Another Year

It seems that CEO Sundar Pichai is trying to provide its employees with certainty in these uncertain times. While ensuring job security to his hardworking employees, he said:

“I know it hasn’t been easy. “I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

Previously, Google had given the timeline of the end of 2020 for returning to office work; however, keeping in view the ongoing circumstances, the company has given another tentative date. It seems the company is totally aware that it’s nearly challenging to create a safe if office working environment during this pandemic. However, it also shows that the company is digital and is efficiently able to work from home without any issues and problems.

The new work from home policy applies to the majority of Google’s 200,000 employees and is not limited to only US-based employees in fact the employees throughout the globe. This decision has also built pressures on other big companies like Facebook, Apple, and many more to make the most reliable decisions at such times.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had revealed that some of its employees would have to work from home permanently but Google’s announcement is more clear and clearly gives the idea that the decision will apply to all of its workers.

Apple had also told employees that not every one of them would be able to come back to the office before the end of this year. Twitter has also given a choice to its employees that they can easily work from home forever. It seems that all the tech companies are setting new examples of work for home in the long term.

